BEHTANY, Ill. (WAND) - A family stranded in rural Moultrie County during the major snow storm at the beginning of the month were rescued by law enforcement.
The video of the rescue was captured on police body camera and was shared by the Bethany Police Department on Facebook.
Moultrie County Sheriff Chris Sims responded to the call with two of his deputies and Bethany Police Chief Chris Nichols. He told WAND News, they received a call about a stranded couple with their infant baby in rural Bethany during the major snow storm at the beginning of the month.
"Anytime we have some incident like that, you know with a young child not knowing if they were out of gas we try to respond with whatever we had," he said.
Veronica Contreras recalled that cold afternoon. She sat down with WAND News and said earlier in the day their house had lost power. She was worried because she had a 7-month-old daughter. So, she, the baby's father and the baby Natalia packed into their 4-wheel drive truck and drove to Bethany to get a generator from family. Contreras described the roads on the way to Bethany as "not too bad", but it was the drive home when things started to get dicey.
"We struggled in a couple of spots and then we hit that one spot that was probably 3-feet deep and it just got stuck," she said.
Contreras and her significant other got out of the truck and started to shovel the snow away with their hands and feet, but it was too much. She decided to call the Bethany Police Department and ask for help.
"The first thing that came to mind was obviously my daughter."
Chief Nichols, Sheriff Sims and two Moultrie County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the call for help. But, the snow was so deep they couldn't get to the truck, so they parked and walked a quarter of a mile to help the family.
"It was almost knee high a lot of the way," Sheriff Sims said.
Through the cold, snow and wind the law enforcement officers called blankets and coats for the family.
"Whatever the conditions, whether it's weather or some other type of call, I mean we want to do what we can to help people. I think that's why the majority of people got into law enforcement in the first place," the Sheriff shared.
Contreras expressed her appreciation to the officers for their efforts to help her family. She said this response shows people just how good law enforcement officers are.
"They are out there to help us and they did go out of their way to get to us and make sure my family was safe."
Contreras and her family made it home safely.
Sheriff Sims wanted to remind drivers of the dangers of driving in winter weather. He said even if a vehicle is 4-wheel drive there is still a potential for it to get stuck. He reminds people to pack coats, blankets and make sure the vehicle has a full tank of gas.
