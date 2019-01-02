(WAND) – Netflix is warning people against doing things blindfolded after the movie “Bird Box” inspired a challenge.
The movie, in which actress Sandra Bullock and two children travel blindfolded to avoid an entity that drives people to commit suicide when seen, led to a social media craze where people put on blindfolds themselves and try to move around. In a tweet, streaming service Netflix discouraged people from doing it.
“We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019, and it is that you do not end up in the hospital due to memes,” Netflix said.
The #BirdBoxChallenge hashtag has become popular on Twitter in the last week. Videos like this and this show people trying – and sometimes failing – to get around with covered eyes. In the first clip, an adult and child run into walls.
NBC Chicago reports some have compared “Bird Box” to “A Quiet Place”, a 2018 movie that also has sensory elements but is focused on silence instead of lack of sight.