MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Groups from all over the Midwest descended upon Mt. Zion over the weekend to sing and dance.
Now in its 41st year, the Midwest Invitational for Show Choir is one of the top competitions for schools in the Midwest.
The two-day event consists of multiple ensembles competing in different divisions such as middle school/junior high treble/bass groups, high school treble/bass, small school/prep mixed, and large school mixed groups.
Mt. Zion senior, Hannah Ashley explained why she competes in the event.
“This event is significant to me because it is a way to make friends and meet new people from around the area and you also get to do what you love and get up on stage and just pour your heart out,” said Ashley.
This event kicks off the spring season for show choir. Mt. Zion will compete at other schools until the end of March following this weekend.
Parents like Natalie Hubner are excited to support her children during this time.
“You still keep your grades up and be part of your community so it’s amazing. It has made both my daughters more well-rounded individuals as it has, I believe every student that partakes in it,” explained Hubner.
To view the full list of show choir events and results, click here.
