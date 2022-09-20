HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — Several garbage trucks are now unusable after a fire early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters with the Harristown Fire Protection District responded to the Waste Management facility off of Bear Road just before 1 a.m. Once on scene, they found multiple trucks on fire with thick black smoke billowing into the air. The fire was large enough to warrant an additional response from Warrensburg, Niantic and South Wheatland firefighters.
Firefighters cleared the scene just after 3 a.m. One firefighter was treated at a local hospital for heat stress, but otherwise no other injuries were reported. Fire investigators say at least eight garbage trucks were either destroyed or sustained some type of damage.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is now investigating what sparked the fire, but investigators don't believe the cause was intentional at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.