(NBC) — The Voice's Live Shows are here, which means one thing: It's time to vote. Yes, the Live Shows officially shift the power from the Coaches to the fans, as they'll get a chance weekly to vote for their favorite Artists. But how, exactly, do you vote on The Voice? We break down the process for new viewers (or ride-or-dies who just need a refresher). See more details, below.
The Top 5 Contestants will perform on the May 22 show, then there's an Overnight Vote. The Overnight Vote opens at the end of the show and stays open until 4 a.m. PT/ 7 a.m. ET the next day. Again, methods for voting are either the website or The Voice Official App (one vote per email address per method).
Viewers will watch all the performances before they can make their choice on who to vote for.
Last year's winner was Bryce Leatherwood, who told NBC Insider about his experience on the show, "I’ve just been so blessed to be in this season, to get the chance to Blind Audition. To get the chance to sing so many incredible songs in so many incredible atmospheres. What a journey this has been, man. You just got to count your blessings, and I’m very blessed."
He added, "Even before The Voice, I was sure this is what I wanted to do. I took a leap of faith when it came to trying to find a way into this crazy, big business. I took a leap of faith, and look where it got me! Any Artist out there who’s wanting to do this for the rest of their lives, try out for something like this. Do something like this. Or go to an open mic night and put yourself out there. It’s not ‘gonna feel comfortable at first. But over time, you’ll grow."
