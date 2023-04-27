SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Agriculture advocates gathered at the Capitol for Black Farmers Lobby Week.
State Legislators say they've seen a decrease in black farmers and black-owned farms across the state.
"Agriculture is the largest job producing industry in the state, and as farming has become big business, it has also become one of the least diverse industries in the state," said Representative Sonya Harper.
Harper said many black-owned farms are smaller and don't always know how to seek resources. Her goal is to help smaller farmers get the support they deserve.
"I am super excited to participate in this inaugural Black Farmers Lobby Day and lobby week which focuses on valuable contributions of black farmers to the state of Illinois, and the need to focus on equitable treatment of those black farmers," said Scott Onque, the Policy Director for Faith in Place.
Advocates presented several bills to provide additional support to farmers of color:
- House Bill 2557, the Farmer Equity and Innovation Act, creates a program with the University of Illinois Extension to keep small and midsize farms competitive.
- House Bill 3556 creates the farmer restoration and conservancy program which helps historically underserved farmers get assistance with land access.
- House Bill 3557 increases the proportion of food used by state agencies that is sources from socially disadvantaged farmers.
- House Bill 2523 appropriates 5 million dollars from the general revenue fund to the Department of Agriculture to create grants for socially disadvantaged farmers.
Several agriculture-based organizations statewide also pushed for House Resolution 162 to be passed, which declares a Black Farmers Week in the state.
"We will work very diligently to make sure that there is equity, there is diversity, and things work out the way that they should work out, and the money flows to every area of the state where that money should flow," said State Senator Doris Turner.
