CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - A mural with a message, Franklin STEAM Academy's cafeteria has come to life.
Students at Franklin STEAM Middle School Academy alongside Art teacher Mandy Danowitz and resident artist Marcus Flinn designed a mural in the school's cafeteria. The students are a part of the academy's first summer session. The colorful mural transformed the space with the messages of peace, love, empowerment, justice, and culture.
Danowitz says about 90 students have rotated working on the mural. Students say they are happy to be a part of the long-lasting impression on their school walls. The mural is called Strength in our Roots, Danowitz says she wanted to leave a positive mark on the walls.
“It is a visual representation of all of the ideals and ideas that we have in value here at Franklin. We really try to embody diversity, equity, those ideals." Danowitz tells WAND News.
The idea for the mural started when a survey was sent to students and staff about what they wanted to see on the walls. It is set to be completed in the coming days.
