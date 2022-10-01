CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Park District had their grand opening of the Martens Center and the renovated Human Kinetics Park.
The center includes a basketball court, an indoor track, innovation center, and much more for all ages. The Director of Marketing and Communications at the Champaign Park District said it all started with the owners of Human Kinetics Publishing.
“It all started with an idea and a generous donation from Rainer and Julie Martens, they are the owners of Human Kinetics Publishing which is just north of this facility. They had the idea to create a facility right here to serve North Champaign, adjacent to the land they were already leasing to us.” said Chelsea Norton.
Residents came together on Saturday and enjoyed music, Kona Ice, and face painting. They also got a first look at what the center had to offer.
“Today we have a grand opening of the new Martens Center, a community center right here in North Champaign. Champaign Park District is thrilled to finally have people running through the halls and playing basketball in the gym of this new facility.” said Norton.
There were prizes from the Champaign Park District available as well. People won free day-passes, pop-it toys, and more.
For more information about passes, click here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.