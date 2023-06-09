SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law Friday to ensure utility companies can't shut off your power on the hottest days of the year.
This plan could help protect the state's most vulnerable from losing their gas or electric if they can't pay their utility bills.
The law will only apply when the temperature is 90 degrees or hotter and situations where the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch, advisory, or warning.
"I think that, at the end of the day, what we want to do is protect people," said Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado (D-Chicago). "In particularly, as temperatures, keep rising, particularly in the summer, we want to be thoughtful about that."
The Illinois Attorney General's office led the effort for this change. However, some House Republicans argued that this plan would push the costs of power onto other customers.
"These determinations just push some of the costs on to the rest of your constituents, the rest of the consumers," said Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville).
House Bill 1541 passed out of the House on a partisan 75-33 vote on March 23. However, the plan gained strong bipartisan support in the Senate with a 52-1 vote last month.
"This is a major victory for public health and the people of Illinois," said Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago). "Heat is extremely dangerous, and families should not be put in harm's way due to their financial circumstances."
The new law will take effect on January 1.
