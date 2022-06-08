(WAND) - A new name will be revealed in June for Asian carp fish after concerns rose about possible racism.
A June 22 Zoom presentation with the new name will feature Chopped champion Brian Jupiter of Frontier, Ina Mae Tavern and 13-time James Beard Award-winning journalist Steve Dolinsky.
According to the Associated Press, racism concern has been mounting nationally. As anti-Asian hate crimes began to surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service quietly made a change to calling the fish "invasive carp" in April.
"Asian carp is a mild-flavored, flaky fish caught in fresh Midwestern waterways," event officials said on the Eventbrite website. "What we need now is a name that is as appealing as the fish tastes, so more people will eat it, restore our waterways and protect the Great Lakes."
A live Q&A session will follow the presentation. To submit questions in advance, email melissa@mharris.com. Register here to receive Zoom access.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.