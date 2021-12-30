DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new restaurant will open on Decatur's west side on Saturday.
Sky City Grill will open Jan. 1 at noon. The restaurant is located at Oakland and Main near Millikin University's campus.
Owner Rodney Walker said the restaurant has been a work in the making for decades. He told WAND News he's excited to finally be able to open the doors.
"Enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the food, socialize have a good time with each other, just want a place where everybody should come and everybody knows your name."
The restaurant will offer burgers, wings and breakfast food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.