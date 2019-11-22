DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new restaurant is set to open soon in what was previously Fuji Japanese Steakhouse in Decatur.
The new restaurant will be called Toki. Some signage has already gone up outside the building.
The restaurant will feature hibachi and sushi, but the menu will vary from Fuji.
Toki is currently hiring for all positions.
It is owned by the same people who own Cheddar's.
No official opening date has been announced yet.
Fuji closed in July following issues with health department inspections.