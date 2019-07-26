DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Flies, soiled floors and other issues led to Fuji Japanese Steakhouse closing a second time, according to the Macon County Health Department.
MCHD leaders released a report Friday detailing what caused them to shut down the restaurant Wednesday. The report described Fuji's issues as an "over-abundance" of priority violations.
Shrimp was prepared without using gloves, according to the report. It said wiping buckets were over-sanitized with bleach.
It also said there were "many flies" in the facility due to the back door failing to close tightly, and added that fly paper was placed in the back area and above the prep area. MCHD reported a soiled floor under the grill area and at least one soiled piece of kitchen equipment.
The full report is available in a PDF document attached to this story.
The health department first closed Fuji in December 2018. A report filed after that inspection said there were over a dozen live cockroaches on the cooking grill found more than once.
Fuji apologized after the December closure and said it would strive to be better. It then reopened.
"We strive to follow every best practice in the industry and are now instituting additional quality control measures to ensure our guests have the highest quality dining experience," Fuji said in a statement issued at that time.
In regard to the current violations Fuji is dealing with, owner Kevin Wong said a mechanical issue with one of the coolers caused it to be closed and added the new issues are not related to what happened in December.