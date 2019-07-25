DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of Fuji Japanese Steakhouse said the issues for the closure on Wednesday was not related to the December closure.
Owner Kevin Wong spoke with WAND-TV on Thursday saying, the closure was due to a mechanical issue in one of their coolers.
Wong said the cooler has not been cooling at the exact temps. Currently, the cooler is checked in the morning and in the evening. However, after the latest shutdown he said he will now have his staff check the temps every three hours.
Staff members are also checking meat temps before going out to be served.
A company is working on fixing the cooler and Wong hopes the restaurant will be back open on Friday by noon or sooner.
WAND-TV is still waiting for the health department's report of the closure as of Thursday afternoon.