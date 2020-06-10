DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Unattended cooking caused a Decatur kitchen fire early Wednesday, responders said.
A press release from the Decatur Fire Department said crews responded to a small kitchen fire after midnight at 1650 E. Condit St. Flames had started on the stove top and moved to the cabinets above them.
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and overhauled the area to check for extension.
The residents were not inside of the home when the fire began. They told responders they did not need to relocate.
Firefighters installed a new smoke and carbon monoxide detector before leaving the scene.
