(WAND) - Former President Barack Obama called for those seeking police reforms to "make people in power uncomfortable" during a virtual town hall.
According to NBC News, the Obama Foundation organized the town hall, which took place Wednesday. Obama gave his first on-camera remarks since unrest against police brutality grew following the Minnesota death of George Floyd.
Obama spoke directly to young people of color in the United States, telling them they matter, their lives matter and their dreams matter. He said protesters who seek widespread police reform and major institutional change in are in a politically advantageous moment.
"To bring about real change, we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable," Obama said. “But we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented.”
The former president said the nation's current situation is different from the 1960's, when America dealt with an overseas war and the Civil Rights Movement domestically at the same time. This involved police violence and the killings of political and community leaders.
“I know enough about that history to say there is something different here,” he said. “There is a change in mindset that’s taking place, a greater recognition that we can do better.
"That's a direct result of the activities and organizing and mobilization and engagement of so many young people across the country who put themselves out on the line to make a difference."
Obama noted polls show the majority of U.S. citizens support protests that have happened in the last week.
In December 2014 and after unrest in Ferguson, Mo., followed the shooting of black man Michael Brown by a white police officer, Obama created the Task Force on 21st Century Policing. In May 2015, this group gave its final report, which called for more data on police shootings and other issues.
Obama said police departments have not adopted reforms quickly. He asked for cities to create policy changes.
He also recognized law enforcement officials who took a positive stance as protests began.
"We're grateful for the vast majority of you who protect and serve," he said. "I've been heartened to see those in law enforcement who've recognized, 'Let me march along with these protesters...I want to be part of the solution.'”
