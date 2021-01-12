DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An advisory referendum putting a marijuana sales question on the April 2021 election ballot is now facing an objection.
Decatur citizen Jerrold H. Stocks filed the objection on Jan. 7. WAND News obtained a copy of it Tuesday.
Stocks argued in the objection that the petition for the referendum, which asks if Decatur should allow the sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products, fell at least 600 signatures short of what is required for a petition to be filed. He claims the petition by law must have 1,529 signatures when only 928 voters put their names on it.
Stocks also claimed multiple voters on the petition either don't live in Decatur or had voter information with an incomplete or missing address.
More details about Stock's objection can be found in the PDF document attached to this story.
The Municipal Officers Electoral Board is planning to have a hearing regarding this objection at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 in the Decatur Civic Center Theater.
This hearing is open to the public.
