(WAND)- One dead and three sent to the hospital with minor injuries, after a two-vehicle crash.
According to police, Chad Stewart, 44, of Butler, IL, was traveling west on North 20th Avenue approaching 1600 East in Montgomery County when he failed to stop and was struck by Delmar Pray, 67, of Nokomis, IL.
Pray was traveling south on 1600 East approaching North 20th Avenue with two passengers Marsha Pray, 64, of Nokomis, IL, and a 13-year-old juvenile.
Stewart was ejected from his vehicle after it overturned from impact.
Stewart was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Delmar and Marsha Pray, along with the 13-year-old, were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, and no other information has been released at this time.
