RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) — Six tornadoes touched down in Central Illinois on Friday and many are left picking up the pieces.
Homes and businesses across Sangamon County were affected by the severe weather.
One of the destroyed businesses is Park's Place Child Care Center in Riverton. It is one of only two commercial day cares in the area.
Parents have been left scrambling to find care for their kids.
Mindy and Jim Parks own Park's Place. Since the building was destroyed, they've been looking for a temporary facility so families aren't left without care.
"I'm aware of all of the shortages and the problems that some of the communities and... I'm advocating for those as well," said Mindy Park. "But I just want to be able to just solve the problem for them and trying to just get back on our feet as quick as possible."
Riverton Mayor Tom Rader says this issue is impacting dozens of families.
"There's 60 families that are without childcare now and I know they're working as hard as they can to find a building that they can probably go into at least get things back up and working," said Rader. "It's hard on a community."
The Parks say they are trying to find an alternative location as soon as possible. They don't want their closure to negatively impact parents who rely on Park's Place for care.
"I don't want them to lose any income and their families, I don't want them to lose their jobs," said Mindy Park. "I don't want this to be any more of a burden to them as it is to us."
The Parks say they hope to move into a temporary facility by Monday of next week. Their current building is completely demolished, but they hope to re-build on the same spot.
