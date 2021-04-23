SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person was killed in a Springfield shooting on the 200 Block of N. Lincoln Street, according to the Sangamon County Coroner.
Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations Josh Stunkel said officers were called to a home for shots fired shortly before 11:45 Friday morning. When officers arrived, they found two people in the front yard of a home. Stunkel said one of those people had been shot and the other was armed with a handgun.
Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who would not cooperate and officers fired bean bag round at him. The suspect was taken into custody and to a hospital for treatment.
Witnesses WAND News spoke to said they watched a man shoot a woman in the front yard, but police have not commented on the what actually happened.
Dubois Elementary School was put on lock down for a short while, but it has since been lifted.
The names of those involved in the incident have not been released.
