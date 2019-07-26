DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Health leaders and others discussed opioid abuse at a Friday program at Danville Area Community College.
OSF Healthcare hosted the event and pointed to Sacred Heart hospital’s StepOne service, which serves people with addiction.
“We listened to our community, and they were saying ‘We have these patients … there’s a great number … and what can be done for this middle level that are not sick enough to go to a hospital, and when they do get that sick, they get dangerously sick?’” explained OSF Sacred Heart’s Dr. Vincent Kucich.
The increasing availability of the anti-overdose drug Narcan has also helped prevent overdose deaths in recent months, Kucich said.