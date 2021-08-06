DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur pawn shop owner said thieves broke in early Thursday in a search for weapons.
Perry Lewin, owner of Decatur Jewelry & Pawn, said between $3,000 to $3,500 of damage was caused when six suspects wearing hoods and masks broke through a double-paned front glass door and a metal security gate. The door is valued at about $1,500 and the gate is valued at about $750.
The extra damage cost came from stolen merchandise, as Lewin said one of the suspects stole two cheap tablets and a smart watch.
Guns are kept completely under lock and key in a vault overnight, Lewin said, along with cash, jewelry, diamonds, ammunition and other valuables. He said when the suspects couldn't access any guns, they quickly left.
He's concerned about rising community gun violence and more suspects potentially looking to access weapons.
"As a community, we cannot allow this to happen," Lewin said. "These people need to be brought to justice, identified and held accountable. (We need to) really send a message to the community that we're not going to put up with this."
He said criminals could run businesses and people out of town. He called for law-abiding citizens to stick together.
While he understands a fear people might have of coming forward, he noted tools to stay anonymous, including Crime Stoppers, are available.
WAND News has not yet been able to access a police report regarding this crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.