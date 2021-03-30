(WAND) - President Joe Biden signed into law an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program.
The application deadline for the program was moved to May 31, 2021 with H.R. 1799, or the "PPP Extension Act of 2021."
PPP authorization has been ext4ended through Jun 30, 2021 to give the Small Business Administration more time to process applications that are received by the application deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.