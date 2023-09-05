Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.