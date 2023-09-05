SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The state of Illinois is investing millions of dollars to fight homelessness and Springfield has been selected by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICIJA) for a pilot program.
"Homelessness cannot be placed on the backs of law enforcement who are more than willing to partner with our social service agencies throughout the community," Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said.
Police will partner with homeless shelters, domestic violence advocates and foster care caseworkers to help those who often fall between the cracks.
"They end up not having the skills that they need to live on their own. So unfortunately they end up homeless," Marscia Anderson, President of Solid Rock Youth Transitional Services, told WAND News.
Sold Rock Youth Transitional Services is targeting teens who are aging out of the foster care system, and may not be ready.
"Because of all of the trauma they experienced, being moving to different homes and a lot of the instability they experienced while they were in the foster care system—that truly affects their ability to become self sufficient adults," Anderson explained.
Solid Rock is able to connect with kids before they turn 18 and potentially become homeless.
"We'll be able to catch them before they age out and provide them with life skills training, workforce development, just basic skills that they need in terms of getting a job," Anderson said.
They're partnering with the city of Springfield in a $3-million co-pilot program. Solid Rock will use the money to pay for more case managers, mental health counselors and apartments.
"It's hard to talk to young people about workforce development and things like that, when they're worried about where they're going to live," Anderson said.
These programs will work alongside Memorial Behavioral Health, Washington Street Mission, SIU Medicine and Sojourn Shelter, to target the most vulnerable in the capital city.
"This integrated approach has allowed the Springfield Police Department to respond to mental health crisis more effectively in providing the necessary care to individuals in need," Diana Knaebe, President of Memorial Behavioral Health said.
The grants were fully approved Tuesday night by Springfield City Council. Click here to read more.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
