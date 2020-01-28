SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A plane has crashed in Sangamon County, according to officials with the Springfield Airport Authority.
Air traffic controllers at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport notified 911 around 3:09 p.m. that an aircraft had crashed. Several agencies have been notified of the crash and are responding to the scene near White Timber Road.
The Sangamon County coroner responded to the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement about the crash on Tuesday afternoon:
A twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in a field while on approach to the Springfield, IL, airport this afternoon. The plane departed from Huntsville, AL.
Please contact local officials for information about the condition of the occupants.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate. We will release a tail number after investigators verify it at the crash site.
The crash happened about seven miles southeast of the airport.
WAND-TV has a crew heading to the scene to gather more details as they become available.