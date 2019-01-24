Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

On and off snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.