Polar Plunge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Teams will dive into chilly Lake Decatur waters this March during the annual Polar Plunge.

Teams of plungers can each pre-register for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge during pre-registration, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall (577 E. North St., Decatur). Registration on the day of the Polar Plunge – March 2 – begins at 10 a.m. It can also be completed online here

Each team must have at least five plungers To participate, each person has to put together at least $100 in donations, and prizes will be given to everyone who collects the minimum. Hooded sweatshirts will be available on a first come first serve bases, and other incentive prices are possible depending on how much Is collected.

More information about teams and prizes is available on the event Facebook page

Tags

Digital content producer with experience in reporting, producing and writing. I'm proud of reaching two years at WAND-TV!