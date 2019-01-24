DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Teams will dive into chilly Lake Decatur waters this March during the annual Polar Plunge.
Teams of plungers can each pre-register for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge during pre-registration, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall (577 E. North St., Decatur). Registration on the day of the Polar Plunge – March 2 – begins at 10 a.m. It can also be completed online here.
Each team must have at least five plungers To participate, each person has to put together at least $100 in donations, and prizes will be given to everyone who collects the minimum. Hooded sweatshirts will be available on a first come first serve bases, and other incentive prices are possible depending on how much Is collected.
More information about teams and prizes is available on the event Facebook page.