DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Arrest warrants for murder have been issued for two suspects in connection to the killing of Kemareon Rice.
Rice was shot on March 5 in the parking lot of 1909 S. Mt. Zion Road and later died from his injuries. He was 17 at the time of his death.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 21-year-old Travell D. Washington and 22-year-old Freiashya L. Ayers.
Anyone with information about the location of these wanted suspects should call Decatur police at (217)424-2734. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (217)423-TIPS.
