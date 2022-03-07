DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 17-year-old who died after a shooting near the McDonald's on Mt. Zion Road in Decatur has been identified.
Decatur Police said officers arrived in the restaurant's parking lot around 9:30 Saturday night after receiving reports of shots fired. They then saw a car speed out of the parking lot. Police pulled the vehicle over a short while later near Fitzgerald Road and Davis Street.
Police saw the victim, 17-year-old Kemareon L. Rice, in the car and immediately tried to save his life. Rice died at the scene.
The coroner determined he died from a gunshot wound to the back.
No arrests have been made so far. Anyone with information should call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2736 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
