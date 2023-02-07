DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police.
Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital, where he lated died.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
