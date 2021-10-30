DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said 4 people were shot during a large house party.
At 3:32 a.m. on Saturday, police received numerous called about shots fired near Leafland and Union.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police reported, officers on scene started CPR until medical personal arrived. The victim was then taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
While officers were on scene at Union and Leafland, 3 other gunshot victims showed up to area hospitals with non-life threatening wounds.
Officer learned that the 3 victims were shot at the same incident as the 29-year-old victim.
Decatur Police determined the shooting happened during a large house party in the 1100 Block of North Union. Police believe upwards of 100 people were at the party and that there were multiple shooters involved.
Of the 100-plus attendees, very few witnesses came forward with information, according to police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
