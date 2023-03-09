DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A community has been shaken by tragedy. Now, law enforcement and local officials are urging people to speak up.
"A four-year-old has been shot in this community. That shouldn't happen here," said Decatur Mayor, Julie Moore Wolfe.
On Wednesday evening, Decatur Police responded to gunshots at a house on the 1300 block of N. Woodford Street. At the scene, they found Janiah Thomas and a 4-year-old with gunshot wounds. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said the community's help is crucial in the investigation.
"We need the community to help. Especially with these violent crimes," said Lt. Rosenbery.
Both victims were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital. Thomas succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Janiah Thomas was 26 and a half weeks pregnant according to DPD.
The child was transported from DMH to another hospital where they are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
Janiah's family said she was a sweet, loving mother.
"It affects everybody. From the initial responding officers to the medical staff who arrived on scene. To even the witnesses and the people who were present on scene," said Lt. Rosenbery.
"A lot of times when this happens it's over something stupid. It's over a post on social media, or somebody feels disrespected. Sometimes it's over a domestic issue. But the fact is we've got a 20-year-old woman dead and a 4-year-old who was shot. That's not okay it's not acceptable in this community," said Mayor Moore Wolfe.
Lieutenant Rosenbery said any information from the community can make a big impact and a step closer to bringing the family justice.
"Our investigation right now is progressing. And I'm confident that we will have an arrest in the future," said Lt. Rosenbery.
"Police are doing their part. We put Flock cameras up to do the technology part. We invested in technology; we've invested in programs. Now we need the people of this community to step up when they know something and help out," said Mayor Moore Wolfe.
Detectives with DPD are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact DPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
WAND is working to learn more information about the incident and will update this story with the latest details.
