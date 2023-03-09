DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a shooting that also left a 4-year-old child injured has been identified.
The Decatur Police Department said it responded to a residence in the 1300 block of N. Woodford Street on Match 8 in reference to two gunshot victims.
On arrival, officers located the woman and child. Both victims were transported to a hospital. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Janiah Thomas, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
She was pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m.
An autopsy was performed on Thursday. The Decatur Police Department confirmed that Thomas was 26 weeks pregnant.
Detectives with DPD are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact DPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
Chief Shane Brandel issued the following statement:
"The Decatur Police Department is deeply saddened by what happened yesterday where a mother lost her life, and a 4-year-old child will forever carry the scars inflicted on her by individuals with no regard for human life. For clarity, we will relentlessly pursue those responsible for this act of pure barbarism until they are brought to justice. There is no other option for our team. The Decatur Police Department remains committed to confronting violent offenders, wherever they are, in order to keep our community safe. With that said, we cannot do it alone. We have to have the help of the community. We have to have the help of the elected officials. And we have to have the help of prosecutors and judges. As I have said many times, when we all work together to address the issue of gun violence, it will only be then that we will truly make a difference. I give sincere gratitude to those people and groups in our community who are doing the work to confront gun violence. You are the examples we need. I also give my deep respect and admiration to the Decatur Police Officers that go out there every day and give their all, risking their lives to do their part in keeping our community safe. I ask those in our community who have information about this crime, or any violent crime, to come forward and speak to our detectives. Stand up and say this is enough. Stand up and let it be known we will no longer tolerate gun violence in our community. Together, we must stand up!"
WAND is working to learn more information about the incident and will update this story with the latest details.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.