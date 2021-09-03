EDGAR COUNTY, Ill.(WAND) - Police arrest a man on Thursday, who's accused of abusing an eight-month-old infant.
According to police, the ISP DCI Zone 5 was requested to investigate a complaint of suspected child abuse of an eight-month-old infant back in Aug. 2021.
On Sept. 1, 2021 as the result of a criminal investigation, Shane Eslinger, 25, of Paris, Illinois was arrested for aggravated domestic battery a Class 2 Felony.
Eslinger is now in custody at the Edgar County Jail.
During the investigation, ISP DCI – Zone 5 was assisted by the Edgar County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other crimes are encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations at (217) 278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
This investigation remains open and ongoing.
At this time, no further information has been released.
