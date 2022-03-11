BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Bloomington man is accused of killing his son and wife in a March double homicide.
Police said the alleged murders happened at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Bloomington apartment complex located in the 1000 block of Four Seasons Road.
A press release from law enforcement accused Clemons of murdering his 6-year-old son and his spouse, Brittney C. Harmon, in a domestic violence situation. Police said the suspect then fatally shot himself.
"This is a worst case scenario of domestic violence," said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. "I am saddened by the loss of life in our community, and even more disheartened that our community lost a 6-year-old child. Domestic violence is a serious issue in our community and the nation. As a community, we need to do our best to support victims and survivors of domestic violence, in any way we can. Additionally, this horrific incident has been very difficult for our telecommunicators, patrol officers, crime scene investigators and detectives to experience. I praise all involved, including the Bloomington Fire Department for their professionalism, resilience, and service. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victims.
"If you are experiencing or know of someone experiencing domestic violence or domestic abuse, please reach out to your local police department or local domestic violence organization. You can learn more about our local domestic violence community resources by visiting www.findhelp211.org."
Bloomington police and the McLean County Coroner's Office are investigating. Anyone with information should reach out to Detective Jeff Engle at (309)434-2371 or by email at JEngle@cityblm.org. Detective Tyrel Klein can be reached by calling (309)434-2366 or emailing TKlein@cityblm.org.
