DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect accused of stealing cash from a sub shop.
Police said a male suspect entered Head West Sub Stop (136 S. Oakland Ave.) at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday and ripped the drawer out of the cash register. He's accused of also attempting to steal a card reader, which was found on the ground outside of the store.
An employee was in the business at the time and heard the suspect enter while in a different room, police said. She confronted him and shoved him, but he ended up fleeing the scene northbound in a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer.
There were no injuries. Police were unable to specify how much cash was stolen.
The suspect is described as white and between 5-foot-11 and 6 feet tall with a thin build. Police said he had on a red stocking cap with a blue scarf over his face below the eyes, along with a black coat and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact Decatur police at (217)424-2711.