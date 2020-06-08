MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man who uploaded child pornography to the internet and had images on his cell phone is in Coles County custody, police said.
Mattoon officers said they arrested 42-year-old Jimmy S. Derixson on charges of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender. The arrest happened at 3:50 p.m. on June 3 in the 2000 block of Champaign Ave.
Police said they began their investigation into Derixson after receiving a tip on May 21 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alleged he had uploaded child pornography.
Law enforcement seized Derixson's cell phone as part of a court ordered search warrant when they found him on June 3. They said a search of the device revealed child pornography images.
Police said Derixson admitted the phone and a Google account were his. He had failed to register this account as part of sex offender compliance, a press release said.
Derixson is behind bars Monday in the Coles County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.