CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child who had been in critical condition after a shooting in Champaign is now expected to be ok, Champaign Police said.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting.
They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Tuesday, WAND News learned from police the child is now in stable condition.
Police learned the shooting happened in the 600 block of Dogwood Drive.
The child was riding in a vehicle with an older family member when the driver saw they were being followed by another vehicle.
After some time, police said the driver was able to get behind the suspicious vehicle in traffic, trying to see who was driving it.
Minutes later, police said someone in the suspect vehicle opened fire, striking the victim vehicle multiple times and wounding the child inside.
A nearby home was also hit by gunfire.
Any resident or business with exterior surveillance camera systems in the area between the crime scene in the 600 block of Dogwood Drive and the location where the vehicle was found in the 2300 block of Sangamon is asked to contact the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
