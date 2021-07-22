SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a convicted felon after finding him in possession of an AK-47.
According to police, on July 19, officers developed information that Justin T. Brooks, 35, a convicted felon, was in possession of an AK-47.
Police located Brooks at his residence in the 150 block of S Durkin Drive, where he was detained.
Officers conducted a search warrant without incident and recovered a 7.62x39 Pioneer Arms Polish Hellpup AK-47 pistol along with four loaded magazines.
Police say it appears that the rifle is fully automatic.
Brooks was charged by the Sangamon County States Attorney’s Office with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, unlawful use of a weapon – machine gun, and possession of a firearm – no FOID.
His bond is set at 500,000.00.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
