MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of a disabled child, who died from a cocaine overdose in November 2022.
According to Mattoon Police, on November 16, 2022, officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Richmond Ave., Mattoon for an unresponsive disabled child.
Police report the child was later declared deceased. An autopsy revealed the child died of a cocaine overdose.
On April 5, 2023, around 2:50 p.m., Taylor M West, age 24, and Maverick C Bowman, age 32, were arrested on Coles County warrants for Drug Induced Homicide and First Degree Murder.
Police executed a search warrant at their residence in the 1100 block of Richmond Ave., and found a firearm and controlled substances.
Bowman was subsequently charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Controlled Substances.
Bowman is confined at the Coles County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,500,000 (10% applies).
West is confined at the Coles County Detention Center. Bond was set at $750,000 (10% applies).
At this time no further information has been released.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
