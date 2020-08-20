BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - Suspects accused of vandalism in two Illinois towns were identified on camera, police said.
Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb said his department is investigating crimes that occurred in recent weeks in Blue Mound and Macon. He said the crimes included the destruction of landscaping lights, items like grills and furniture being thrown into pools and people cutting pool hose lines.
Political signs were also stolen, Lamb said, and the suspects are accused of trespassing.
One camera shows crimes being committed from 12-3 a.m. Wednesday, and other footage showed crimes happening in a period of weeks in August.
There have been no arrests, but police have identified the suspects on camera after making a Facebook post asking for people to review their surveillance camera systems. Authorities said the have the names of the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing Thursday.
