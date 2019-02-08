CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A kidnapping suspect is behind bars after police say he put a woman in the trunk of a car.
Officers say Robert D. Jackson, 32, asked the 21-year-old victim for a ride at about 1:38 a.m. Thursday at Circle K, which is located along North Prospect Avenue in Champaign. They say Jackson then put a razor to her throat and forced her to go in the trunk.
The car was then involved in a hit-and rush crash after 4:30 a.m. on the same morning in Tilton. A person from Danville found the car and heard the woman’s voice from the trunk. She went to a hospital for an evaluation.
Police say they investigated the situation and ended up arresting Jackson Friday. They found the suspect in the 200 block of East Hill Street in Champaign. He is facing a kidnapping charge with more counts possibly coming.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (217)351-4545. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477 or going online here.
NOTE: WAND-TV is checking with Champaign County for Jackson's booking photo, which was not yet available Friday afternoon.