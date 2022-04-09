DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting, according to police.
On Saturday at 1:45 a.m. Decatur Police responded to the 100 block of Dipper Lane in reference to shots fired, according to Decatur Police.
Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
On Saturday afternoon police announced they made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting. During the course of the of the investigation, police said probable cause led to the arrest of Deonte M. Drake, 19, of Decatur. He was located and arrested near the intersection of Prairie and East Street.
Drake was booked into the Macon County Jail for First Degree Murder.
