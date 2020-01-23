MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of breaking into a Mattoon church and stealing several electronic items.
Police said 50-year-old Demetris Watts shattered a window Wednesday evening and entered Free Methodist Church, located at 1621 Marshall Ave. They said he took computer and audio equipment worth thousands of dollars, including an electric piano keyboard.
Because a computer tablet with a GPS location app was stolen, officers said they tracked the stolen items to Watts' 17th Street residence. Authorities served a search warrant, took Watts into custody and recovered stolen items.
Watts is accused of using foul language in the court room and was sentenced to eight days of "dead time" for it, a pres release said. His bond for a charge of burglary was set at $50,000 in a Thursday hearing.
He will appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.