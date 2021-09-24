SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 37-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
According to officials, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Springfield Police responded to the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Cherry Road for a traffic crash involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian.
Witnesses told police the striking vehicle was southbound on Macarthur with a green light at the time of the crash.
The 37-year-old was transported via ambulance to the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Identification of the victim is pending next of kin notification.
The Sangamon County Coroner has schedule an autopsy of the body for Monday.
Springfield Police Crime Scene Services responded to the scene for crash reconstruction and closed down MacArthur Boulevard between Ash Street and Outer Park Drive for approximately two hours during this investigation.
