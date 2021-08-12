CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- One man is in serious but stable condition after shooting in Champaign on Thursday morning.
According to officials, at approximately 9:02 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of South New Street and West University Avenue for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition.
Officials say, the preliminary investigation indicates an unknown offender(s) pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle at the intersection, fired multiple times from their car, and then fled the scene.
Residents or businesses within the area with exterior surveillance camera systems are encouraged to notify the police department.
Police believe video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
At this time no other information has been released.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
