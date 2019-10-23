DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man made death threats and took off his shirt in a Decatur hotel lobby, police said.
Officers said they responded after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to Hampton Inn (4855 E. Evergreen Court), where they found an agitated and sweating Nathaniel L. Goforth, 33. Police said they discovered clothing and property scattered on the floor of the lobby.
According to sworn statements, a hotel employee watched Goforth entered through the front door and become angry after he was told no rooms were available for him. He said while in the lobby that he “died three days ago” and that he “could kill everyone in there and get away with (it)”, per the documents.
Goforth then slammed his hands on the counter before leaving, coming back in and yelling at staff and residents, police said. He’s accused of then throwing his property throughout the lobby and removing his shirt.
Officers said Goforth resisted arrest and ran when authorities found him in the lobby. He was arrested after police used a stun gun. When officers brought him to the squad car, they said he spit in a police officer’s face.
Goforth had refused to pay for a Decatur City Taxi that originally brought him to the hotel, police said.
He’s charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and theft of services. His bail is set at $50,000 in Macon County.