CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating after they say a man tried to get a student into his car.
Officers say a man in a black Cadillac approached a female student in the area of Eureka Street and Alagna Drive as she walked home from school and asked if she needed a ride. The girl did not get in and left the area.
Police say they are investigating the report and reminded parents in a tweet to talk to their kids about stranger danger.
“(This is an) important reminder for parents and caretakers to have periodic talks with kids about remaining aware of their surroundings, not (entering) a stranger’s car and how to respond during potentially dangerous situations,” police said.
The Unit 4 school district has been informed of the situation.
