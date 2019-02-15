SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Springfield police are still hoping for a break in the unsolved murder of a 23-year-old man.
Sterling Raye Washington was shot in a home invasion on January 25th, 2018, inside a home in the 1900 Block of East Edwards St.
He died at a local hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.
An 18-year-old woman in the home was wounded.
More than a year later, police and CrimeStoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties continue to hold hope more information comes from the public.
"We're not successful in 100 percent of the cases so that's the frustrating part," said CrimeStoppers Coordinator Matt Goulet. "We are pretty certain there is information out there, but we're just encouraging those with information to overcome their fear and understand CrimeStoppers is the best avenue for them."
Police appealed to the public for information hours after the death of Washington, but investigators have made no arrests or named any suspects.
Tips that lead to an arrest in a homicide case come with a $5,000 reward.
Tips can be submitted on line, via text, or by calling CrimeStoppers.
"If we can piece together part of a case based on some little piece of information that was never acquired before, that can go a long way to help," Goulet added.
The murder of Sterling Raye Washington remains an active investigation and the hope is the next call to CrimeStoppers will lead to bringing justice long overdue.