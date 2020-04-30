CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man shot early Thursday in Charleston was airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of 9th Street, which is near an area that intersects with Edgar Drive and close to the Eastern Illinois University campus, before 5 a.m. Thursday and found an adult male. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the torso.
Responders took the victim to Carle Clinic in Urbana.
Authorities have not arrested anyone, but did say they are interviewing a person of interest at the Charleston police station.
It's unclear at this time what happened to lead to the shooting.
The station is working to learn more and will update this developing story as details are released.
