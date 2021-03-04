SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of possessing stolen guns is behind bars after a Springfield traffic stop.
Police said they stopped a vehicle on March 2 in the 1100 block of N. 8th St. In a search of the vehicle, they found two loaded firearms, ammunition and cannabis.
Officers said the weapons included a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which was reported stolen from Montgomery County, Ind., and a .38 special revolver, which was reported stolen from a Springfield home in 2001.
The vehicle driver, who police said they identified as 33-year-old Tommy Banks, was arrested.
Banks is charged with possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearms with no FOID card, possession of ammunition with no FOID card and possession of cannabis in an improper container. Formal charges are pending with the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information about these crimes should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.